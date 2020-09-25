Sarah Huckabee Sanders Humiliated By Australian TV Host

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:11 Hits: 6

Australian ABC TV anchor Leigh Sales made Trump's former Press Secretary look like a babbling fool. Sarah Huckabee Sanders though she could pimp her book and defend Trump's disgusting behavior while claiming to be "guided by her Christian faith." Not this time, Sarah. Sales began her interview with: "Can Donald Trump tell the difference between the truth and a lie?" Something snapped on Huckabee's face at that point. Later in the interview she asked how person who is guided by the Christian faith can support a man like Donald Trump. "How do you reconcile for a president who has misled the American people on everything from coronavirus to climate change. He boasts about grabbing women on the p***y. Who paid hush money to a porn star to keep her quiet about their alleged relationship and who has maligned the men and women of America's Armed Forces?" Huckabee replied that the only perfect candidate is Jesus Christ. I mean this is the level of ineptitude and lying Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings to the table. Sanders was willing to sacrifice her faith to lie and mislead the American people (which she admitted to Mueller's investigation) in an effort to promote the worst human being ever to hold the nation's highest office. This is how all Trump administration officials should be treated by the media. Here's the full interview. It's terrific. [embed eid="42351" /]

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/sarah-huckabee-sanders-humiliateed