Sorry, Bob Woodward, Trump Voters Are Not 'Good People'

Yet another example of how cable news means we can't have nice things. Bob Woodward does a great job as usual of illustrating the danger Donald Trump is to our democracy. But...he stops short of blaming those who STILL support Donald Trump after he put "a dagger in the Constitution." Really, Bob. You should spend a little time on #MAGA2020 Twitter before making a "good Trump supporter" argument. And it is the policy of Crooks and Liars.com that we draw the line at Nazis, Klansmen, white nationalists, and Qanon idiots. They are simply not "good people." Transcript from MSNBC's 'Deadline: White House' below:

