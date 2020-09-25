The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Meadows Attacks Wray After His Testimony Refuting Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Claims

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Meadows Attacks Wray After His Testimony Refuting Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Claims

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows lashed out at FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony to Congress in which the FBI leader rejected President Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that mail-in voting can and will lead to election fraud that would rig the election against him.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows told CBS “This Morning” anchor Anthony Mason. “This is a very different case. The rules are being changed.”

The White House official suggested that Wray “get involved on the ground” with investigations into potential mail-in ballot issues.

“And then he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill,” Meadows added.

During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Thursday, Wray testified that his agency has “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”

The FBI director also cast doubt on the likelihood of successfully carrying out a mass election fraud scheme to sway the November elections, telling lawmakers that “mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary.”

Watch Meadows below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/eQOA96iYMig/meadows-attacks-wrays-testimony-refuting-trumps-false-claims-about-mail-in-ballots

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version