Second Circuit Rehears Arguments On Criminal Subpoena For Trump&#8217;s Tax Returns

This morning the Second Circuit is hearing, for the second time, arguments in President Trump’s attempt to block a state criminal subpoena for his financial records to his longtime accountant Mazars USA LLP. After the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s argument in July that the President is immune to any criminal investigation — and, in this case, an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance — it gave the President leave to raise further arguments, apparently indefinitely.

Today, Judges Robert Katzmann, Pierre Leval, and Raymond Lohier Jr. are set to hear arguments in the case, after a district court judge rejected Trump’s bid to throw out the subpoena last month. Follow along below.

