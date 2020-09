Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 14:38 Hits: 13

The couple underwent PCR tests Thursday, after a staff member of the governor's residence was diagnosed. The governor's office says Northam has no symptoms and his wife has mild symptoms.

(Image credit: Steve Helber/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/09/25/916862575/virginia-gov-northam-and-wife-test-positive-for-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics