Trump Aide Works The Fox News Refs To Game The Debate

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley suggested on Thursday that moderator Chris Wallace, a Fox News host, will tilt the upcoming presidential debate in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith argued that President Donald Trump and his campaign have “set the bar pretty low as far as what we’ll see from Joe Biden.” “We haven’t set the bar low at all,” Gidley insisted. “Joe Biden’s own comments and rhetoric sets the bar pretty low.” “But let’s be clear, the mainstream media is going to do its level best to cover for Joe Biden no matter what he says or what he does,” he continued. “Is the president actively preparing for that debate?” Smith wondered. “I’m not going to get into the specifics,” Gidley said before lashing out at debate moderators. “Joe Biden doesn’t get that kind of testing. He gets questions like, ‘What’s you favorite color? What kind of tree would you be?'” Smith interrupted: “By doing that, aren’t you setting the bar pretty low? Isn’t that case in point, setting the bar low?” Gidley asserted that Biden “is an expert at these debates.” “The point I was simply making about the media is regardless of what Joe Biden says or does on the debate stage, they will declare him the winner,” he added. “Because if you can say one thing about the media, they protect their own. And Joe Biden has embraced all the radical policies that the media embraced for years. And they want him to win.”

