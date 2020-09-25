Here's How Your Q-Loving Relatives React To Fact Checking

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 11:38 Hits: 9

CNN did an investigation into the closed circle of Trump-driven disinformation, and it's hard to see how to get through to these people. "All right, this morning, a remarkable CNN investigation," John Berman said. "What are the results of the deliberate misinformation campaigns being staged by President Trump and his campaign? What are Trump supporters voters actually hearing? Well, really for the first time, now we know. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spent time at a Trump event and heard some just amazing things." And boy, he sure did. TRUMP SUPPORTER: When people say it's fact checked, it's wrong because it's taken out of context. Like when Joe Biden fell asleep during a live interview on television. REPORTER: Claimed that he fell asleep -- I think that was an edited one, right? SUPPORTER: I didn't think it was -- it looked pretty live to me with no cuts in it. "A lot of people we spoke to today are sharing posts on Facebook that later get fact checked by Facebook's third party fact checkers," O'Sullivan said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/cnn-takes-look-disinformation-your-q