Carol Cadwalladr Explains Exactly How Facebook Is Destroying Democracy

Carole Cadwalladr is Jeff Goldblum in every disaster movie, the scientist who's warning people but no one's listening. And her latest warning is about Facebook. Carole Cadwalladr wrote this article. She's spot on. Also, she's on Morning Joe right now.https://t.co/LllQaKQMBv — Scarlett 'Ruthless' Vermilion (@scarburro) September 25, 2020 It's progress that she was on Morning Joe today. "Carol continues her investigations into the social media giant in a recent piece titled 'Facebook is out of control. If it were a country, it would be North Korea'. In that piece she argued there's no power on this earth capable of holding Facebook to account," Joe Scarborough said. "She's organized a group of experts to analyze Facebook's content decisions, policies and other platform issues in the run up to the presidential election called 'the real Facebook oversight board.' Carol joins us now. thank you for being with us. Your Ted talk was extraordinary."

