Friday News Dump: Trump Is Trying To Steal The Election, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 14:16 Hits: 9

As one of the original progressive bloggers, I remember that our primary focus was on pushing the media to be better. It was a hard slog then, but it's even harder now. Donald Trump is quite openly planning to steal this election, and the media responds by asking other people for their opinion on it: more here: https://t.co/MiwXNuejQZ — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 25, 2020 My latest—this is not a drill; https://t.co/OtUMy3MuYS — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 25, 2020 why won’t either paper demand he step down?? https://t.co/4qrNGI05bh

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/friday-news-dump-trump-trying-steal