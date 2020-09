Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 09:02 Hits: 11

While the Supreme Court confirmation battle is front and center in Washington, many voters in Colorado say they are more focused on economic issues and recovering from the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/25/916807315/for-colorado-voters-the-economy-and-pandemic-are-issues-at-the-forefront?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics