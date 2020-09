Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 21:50 Hits: 3

In this emergency episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the news that President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the 2020 election.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-far-could-trump-go-to-undermine-the-election-results/