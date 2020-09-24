Pence Defends The Insanity Of Large Trump Rallies During Pandemic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 20:22 Hits: 7

It's telling that nowhere else in the United States are such large gatherings allowed, as they are against public safety and common sense. But since Trump is seen to be above the law these superspreader rallies of his keep going on. Source: ABC News Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump's return to holding large rallies, typically with thousands of supporters seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder and not wearing masks, even after 200,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus. "Well, we're in an election year," Pence told ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis on Wednesday after she pointed out that the governor of Nevada claimed Trump was "putting countless lives in danger" by hosting campaign events in Reno and Las Vegas earlier this month.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/pence-defends-insanity-large-trump-rallies