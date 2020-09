Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

With concerns over the Postal Service's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time, drop boxes are the rage. Ohio limits the boxes to one per county — even in counties with millions of residents.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/24/916413716/ohios-limit-on-ballot-drop-boxes-leads-to-allegations-of-voter-suppression?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics