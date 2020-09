Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

Justin Clark is the Trump campaign lawyer who got his first taste of politics as part of Al Gore's 2000 Democratic presidential campaign, when the Supreme Court settled a fight over counting ballots.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/24/916413695/meet-justin-clark-trumps-deputy-campaign-manager-and-senior-counsel?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics