Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 11:53 Hits: 2

The former congressman's memoir is an urgent call to action, imploring us to defend our democracy as it is assailed by threats — and a poignant reminder of how much the nation lost with his death.

(Image credit: Afro Newspaper/Gado/Getty Images)

