Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:28 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others rebuked President Trump's equivocation about whether he might transfer power peacefully against a backdrop of uncertainty about the ongoing election.

(Image credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/24/916440816/republican-leaders-reject-trump-hedging-on-transfer-of-power-amid-war-over-confi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics