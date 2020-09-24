‘Hunterghazi’ Undone By GOP Star Witness, But Expect GOP To Pretend Otherwise

Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Despite the best efforts of Trump’s henchmen and maybe a Russian agent or two, Sen. Ron Johnson’s “Hunterghazi” report turns out to be a nothingburger. But just like with Benghazi, Republicans will probably continue pretending there’s a there there. Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman explain: President Trump has spent over two years trying to “prove” that Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine were corrupt. He and lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani schemed over this for many months, with Trump ultimately trying to strong-arm the Ukrainian president into announcing an investigation into those activities, which got Trump impeached even as the smears they manufactured crashed and burned. Now Trump has been counting on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to validate these narratives, via an inquiry conducted by the Homeland Security committee, which Johnson chairs. The goal was to use the official sheen of a Senate probe — one also conducted with the Finance Committee — to manufacture the impression of wrongdoing on Biden’s part.

