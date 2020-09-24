The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘Hunterghazi’ Undone By GOP Star Witness, But Expect GOP To Pretend Otherwise

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Despite the best efforts of Trump’s henchmen and maybe a Russian agent or two, Sen. Ron Johnson’s “Hunterghazi” report turns out to be a nothingburger. But just like with Benghazi, Republicans will probably continue pretending there’s a there there. Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman explain: President Trump has spent over two years trying to “prove” that Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine were corrupt. He and lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani schemed over this for many months, with Trump ultimately trying to strong-arm the Ukrainian president into announcing an investigation into those activities, which got Trump impeached even as the smears they manufactured crashed and burned. Now Trump has been counting on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to validate these narratives, via an inquiry conducted by the Homeland Security committee, which Johnson chairs. The goal was to use the official sheen of a Senate probe — one also conducted with the Finance Committee — to manufacture the impression of wrongdoing on Biden’s part.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/hunterghazi-undone-gop-star-witness-expect

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version