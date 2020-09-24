Breonna Taylor Prosecutor Is Mitch McConnell's Protege, Which Explains A Lot

Articles

Here's Alysin Camerota talking to Benjamin Crump this morning about the shocking verdict handed down in the Breonna Taylor case yesterday. But one of the things no one seems to be talking about? Daniel Cameron, the state AG. As a former police reporter who's familiar with legitimate police procedure, I am sometimes in the position of understanding and finding plausible the police version of events when the public sentiment is against them. This is not one of those times. The Breonna Taylor grand jury finding stinks to the heavens, and it seems orchestrated to confuse and defuse. Why did the AG elevate one eyewitness who claims the police announced themselves over seven or eight witnesses who say they didn't? We don't know who that witness is, so we have no way of assessing his credibility. Why did prosecutors offer Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend a deal on his drug charges if he would implicate Breonna? After her death, mind you. That's straight-up obstruction of justice. Oh, and all the police bodycams mysteriously stopped working. We all know the famous saying about grand juries prosecuting a ham sandwich, right? The grand jury didn't charge the cops in Breonna's shooting death because the prosecutor didn't present evidence and ask them to. In normal times, for those reasons alone, this is a case that should be re-investigated by the Justice Department. Ha ha, remember those times?

