If You're Over 65, Donald Trump Doesn't Care If You Die

Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

I just want to say that I knew exactly what Trump meant when he said this: He doesn't care about the people who died of covid because to him, they're nobodies. And of course, a lot of them are Black and brown. Which makes them even more invisible to the Narcissist In Chief. Here's the text of the newest Lincoln Project ad: Donald Trump says COVID-19- affects virtually nobody. 80% of COVID-19 deaths are over age 65. [Trump] It affects virtually nobody. [Narrator] That's over 160,000 dead Americans over age 65. [Trump] It affects virtually nobody. [Narrator] If you're over age 65, Donald Trump doesn't care if you die. Do you? (heart monitor beeping) [Trump] Nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody.

