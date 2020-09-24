No 'Respect' As Trump Is Booed At RBG Visitation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

The crowd at the lying-in of Ruth Bader Ginsburg yelled "VOTE HIM OUT" and "HONOR HER WISH." Amen. Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020 OMG I wouldn’t blame RBG if she rose up out of her coffin and slapped Donald across his orange face. There is no circumstance under which he should be anywhere near her. — Karoli #BidenHarris2020 (@Karoli) September 24, 2020 NOW: The crowd outside the Supreme Court is booing loudly after spotting President Trump visiting the casket of RBG.Chants of “Vote him out! & “Honor her wish!”

