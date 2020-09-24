Lindsey Graham Begs For Campaign Donations On Fox And Friends

Articles

Democratic contender Jaime Harrison is giving the South Carolina Trump apologist a run for his money, as polls show it's a neck and neck race for US Senate in South Carolina. Yeah. So... Senator Graham went on Fox News to beg and plead for scraps. Graham, who is mute when it comes to Trump's tax returns became a national joke last week when he demanded Harrison release his tax returns, as if the latter had something to hide. Asked if Trump should release his tax returns, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told CNN on Thursday, "Yeah, I think everybody should. I've said that for a long time." This gave Jamie Harrison the opportunity to bash Graham and Trump. Done. Now do President Trump. https://t.co/dphjGfMY6R — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 15, 2020 Sen. Graham has surrendered all claims he could make to being a moral and ethical man by agreeing with McConnell's ploy to ram through a new Supreme Court Justice less than two months from the election. Now donations are flooding in to his Democratic challenger.

