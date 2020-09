Articles

Senate Democrats are tamping down talk of expanding the Supreme Court if Republicans fill the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Progressive activists and some lawmakers have raised the idea since Ginsburg’s death was announced on...

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517704-democrats-shoot-down-talk-of-expanding-supreme-court