Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 9

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) finds herself having to navigate a political land mine as Senate Republicans push to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before Election Day.The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has thrown a wild card...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517920-susan-collins-faces-political-land-mine-with-supreme-court-fight