Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 8

The Trump campaign is testing the narrative that younger Latinos in the state, who are likely less affected by the scars of Latin American autocrats than older generations, lean Democratic.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/24/916067522/with-warnings-of-socialism-trump-seeks-to-boost-support-among-young-florida-lati?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics