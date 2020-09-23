Trump Refuses To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses Election To Biden

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

President Trump wouldn’t guarantee a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November presidential election to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

When asked by Playboy’s senior White House reporter Brian Karem on whether there will be a peaceful transferral of power after the election, citing the unrest that has erupted in Louisville and many cities across the country during protests against police brutality, Trump offered a noncommittal reply.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said.

The President went on to gripe “very strongly about the ballots” because they are a “disaster,” as he continued waging his crusade against states expanding access to mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he baselessly claims will lead to voter fraud.

Pressed again by Karem about whether he can ensure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power if he were to lose the November election, the self-proclaimed President of “law and order” largely ignored the question by continuing his rant against mail-in voting.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it,” Trump said. “And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

