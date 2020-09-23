The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Refuses To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses Election To Biden

President Trump wouldn’t guarantee a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November presidential election to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

When asked by Playboy’s senior White House reporter Brian Karem on whether there will be a peaceful transferral of power after the election, citing the unrest that has erupted in Louisville and many cities across the country during protests against police brutality, Trump offered a noncommittal reply.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said.

The President went on to gripe “very strongly about the ballots” because they are a “disaster,” as he continued waging his crusade against states expanding access to mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he baselessly claims will lead to voter fraud.

Pressed again by Karem about whether he can ensure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power if he were to lose the November election, the self-proclaimed President of “law and order” largely ignored the question by continuing his rant against mail-in voting.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it,” Trump said. “And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/fD_pI82kCyU/trump-white-house-news-conference-supreme-court-vote

