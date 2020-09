Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 20:02 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican senator and presidential candidate John McCain, about her endorsement of Joe Biden for president.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/23/916208894/republican-sen-john-mccains-widow-endorses-joe-biden?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics