Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 22:19 Hits: 4

Lawyers for popular video app TikTok are asking a federal judge to block President Trump's order banning the app from taking effect on Sunday.

(Image credit: SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/23/916206862/tiktok-even-a-temporary-ban-could-make-90-of-users-quit-the-app?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics