Trump Is Not King, And Media Needs To Stop Acting Like He Is

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 22:50 Hits: 3

I woke up Wednesday morning to an email box full of fear, thanks to Barton Gellman's article at The Atlantic imagining all the ways the Mighty Donald Trump will not concede and will try to steal the election. Let us not hedge about one thing. Donald Trump may win or lose, but he will never concede. Not under any circumstance. Not during the Interregnum and not afterward. If compelled in the end to vacate his office, Trump will insist from exile, as long as he draws breath, that the contest was rigged. So the fck what? You know who else tried to claim the election was rigged, refused to concede and said he wasn't going to leave his perch? North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory. Where is McCrory now? Not in the North Carolina's governor's mansion and not planning to run to take it back, either. No, he's doing some right-wing radio show in North Carolina. So what if Trump won't concede? Who CARES what that petty chickenshit little despot does or says? Yet, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace spent a solid 10 minutes clutching her worry beads over it, wasting our time.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/its-time-calm-down-about-things-trump-says