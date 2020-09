Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 09:02 Hits: 1

NPR's Noel King talks to young people in the polarized state of Wisconsin, who will be voting for the first time in November's election. They are divided by many issues, including race.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/23/915939316/first-time-voters-in-wisconsin-weigh-in-on-election-issues?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics