Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 13:23 Hits: 2

Cindy McCain, whose late husband, Sen. John McCain, once was Republicans' nominee for president, says she's supporting their friend — a Democrat — this year rather than the GOP incumbent.

(Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/23/915957358/cindy-mccain-widow-of-onetime-gop-nominee-endorses-biden-for-president?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics