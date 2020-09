Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 13:30 Hits: 2

A Senate hearing on the coronavirus pandemic follows the day after the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 200,000 people. The session is underway now.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/09/23/915731300/fauci-top-health-officials-face-senate-questions-on-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics