Donny Deutsch Furious With Jews Who Support Trump: 'How Dare You?'

When I was a kid and watching the miniseries "Holocaust," I sat there and yelled at the screen. "Why don't you leave?" I'd yell. "Get out, don't you see what's coming?" Now I'm older, and I understand human nature and the power of denial. Morning Joe regular Donny Deutsch sounded a warning to Jews supporting Donald Trump. He pointed out the crowd at Trump's rally last night. "There's not one person of color anywhere. Like, usually behind him he puts one kind of token in there, a token person. If you scan this crowd, this is stunning," he said. "It is -- if you go not even behind him, but through the thousands and thousands of people. And this, to me, looked like a rally from the early '30s. "You know, Joe, I was watching the first hour. And as Jay Johnson was talking about, comparing to Hitler. And you know, that's something you cautiously do, because we can use the word fascist, but then when you go 'Hitler,' you can't -- oh, everybody starts to go -- but what was going on in early '30s Germany?" he said. "Basically, you had a destruction of the belief in the free press. You had a blurring between the executive branch and the Justice Department. You have creating an 'other,' whether it's Muslims, whether it's Mexicans, whether it's congressmen who weren't born in this country. And then you have the destruction of free elections. and we're here.

