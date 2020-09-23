Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back At Trump's Racist Diatribe

Articles

Trump the Dummy made an ignorant and racist attack on Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning. Trump apparently isn't aware that Omar came to the US as an eight-year-old. This current so-called president who acts younger than that, like a whiny baby, most of the time. At his rally outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump went on a racist diatribe against what he calls "AOC +3," the young left-wing recently-elected Democratic women of color. Not a shock there, since he's done it many times before. After bashing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez over her college credentials (which he is too stupid to realize is a joke against himself), Trump said, "How about Omar of Minnesota." His non-mask wearing MAGA fools booed immediately. "She's telling us how to run our country." It's her country too and she's a U.S. Congresswoman. That's her job. But you know racists gotta racist. Trump yelled, "How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?" Rep. Omar has been a US citizen for 20 years and she fled Somalia with her family when she was a child. "She's telling us how to run our country." This moronic imbecile attacks Rep. Omar when she was eight years old, fleeing a bloody war in Somalia.

