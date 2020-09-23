BOOM: Dr. Fauci Slaps Down Rand Paul By Name At Hearing

Articles

Ya know, maybe former ophthalmologist Rand Paul should STFU and listen to the infectious disease expert. In a Senate hearing this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci called out Rand Paul directly for “repeatedly” misrepresenting coronavirus data to make wacky claims about "community immunity." Rand Paul insisted at the hearing that despite New York having one of the world’s worst death rates, Anthony Fauci is a "big fan" of Governor Cuomo. Fauci didn't shrink: “No, you misconstrued that senator and you’ve done that repeatedly in the past.” He said New York got hit badly. "They made some mistakes but they now have a 1 percent test positivity rate by following CDC guidelines on face masks, social distancing, outdoor activity and washing hands." “Or they’ve developed enough community immunity,” Rand Paul whined. Fauci had had it. He demanded from the Chair that he be allowed to respond, “because this happens with Sen. Paul all the time.” “You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said that in New York it’s about 22 per cent [community immunity],” Fauci said. “If you believe 22 per cent is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.” On topic...

