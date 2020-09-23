Trump Admits He'll Fill RBG Vacancy Before Election So SCOTUS Can Help Fight Mail-In Ballots

Articles

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump frankly stated his motive for rushing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: To help him dispute the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in the November election. "We need nine justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they're sending, it's a scam, it's a hoax," said the president, who for months has falsely attacked mail-in voting as highly susceptible to fraud. "Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else." Trump said pushing his nominee through the Republican-controlled Senate before Election Day—now just over 40 days away—"would be a very good thing" and baselessly claimed Democrats are "trying to sow confusion and everything else." "And, you know, when they talk about Russia, China, and all these others, they will be able to do something here because paper ballots are very simple—whether they counterfeit them, forge them, do whatever you want. It's a very serious problem," Trump said, without offering a shred of evidence for the supposed threat of ballot manipulation by other nations. "And the Democrats know what they're doing is wrong, and all they want to do is go forward with it. So I think you're going to need the nine justices."

