Omar After Trump Attacks Her Somali Roots Again: Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?

Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit back at President Donald Trump following his racist attack on her Somali roots at his Pennsylvania campaign rally Tuesday night.

“Firstly, this is my country and I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Omar said in a tweet after the President suggested that the Minnesota Democrat did not have the right to lead — saying, “she’s telling us how to run our country.”

“How about Omar of Minnesota?” Trump said at the rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

“She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How’s your country doing? She’s going to tell us — she’s telling us how to run our country.”

Omar, noting that she fled civil war as an 8-year-old replied: “An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

The comments came after Trump followed a predictable formula of race-baiting to a jeering crowd in the Pittsburgh suburb.

For Trump it doesn’t seem to matter that Omar is a U.S. citizen who was naturalized after fleeing war-torn Somalia as a child. Instead he has continued to use Omar as a target to ignite his base using a playbook that thrives on culture wars.

In 2019, Trump tweeted that Omar was among a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen who needed to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested” countries.

Within a few days of the tweets, a crowd of Trump supporters at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, jeered “send her back!” in reference to Omar.

During remarks in Minnesota, last week, Trump promoted conspiracy theories about Omar’s family life and said that she and two other women of color in Congress should be prosecuted.

“We’ll prosecute ’em. Yeah. Why not?” Trump said to cheers in Bemidji, Minnesota.

In a second tweet Tuesday, Omar replied by sharing a meme from “Mean Girls” featuring Regina Georgia saying that the “cult-like rallies” leave her wondering the President is so “obsessed” with her.

These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing: pic.twitter.com/58VjLl4II0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

