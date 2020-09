Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:31 Hits: 5

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket is lying in repose at the high court on Wednesday and Thursday. Watch the ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

(Image credit: Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/23/915707061/justice-ginsburg-honored-at-the-supreme-court?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics