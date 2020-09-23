Proof COVID Doesn't Just Kill Old People, Adeline Fagan Edition

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 09:59 Hits: 2

To commemorate the 200,000 dead Americans from coronavirus, Kate Bolduan was joined by Maureen Fagan, sister of 28-year old COVID victim Maureen Fagan, to remind us just how much each death represents. Maureen Fagan devastatingly made that point as she tearfully told the story of her sister’s death, just Saturday. Adeline Fagan had been in the second year of her residency and had been fighting COVID-19 since July. The family thought she was getting better until she took a sudden turn for the worse: MAUREEN FAGAN: On Friday, we were told that Adeline had been disconnected from her ECMO machine and was on and off the ventilator, which were both great things, so we really thought in the near future that she was going to be going to rehab. But that evening, I believe around 10:00 p.m., the staff came in for a routine check of Adeline and she was unresponsive. And an emergency CT showed that Adeline did have a massive brain bleed, which could have been caused by a number of things and it is one of the factors that physicians and staff were aware could happen due to COVID and the machines that she were on. But it was only made worse because she was on blood thinners.

