Morning Joe: It's Time We All Talked About Fascism

Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

I was not just surprised, but stunned that Morning Joe devoted its first hour to discussing Donald Trump and the signs of rising fascism in the United States. Hard to pick out just one segment, but this portion with Jay Johnson was instructive. "In 2016, I was on a speaking tour with the German consulate, going around the country talking about the 2016 election. I was talking to sort of a German equivalent of NPR in Frankfurt and everybody was asking me, 'Is he going to get elected?' The Germans were really worried. There was an older woman there, and I said, 'Look, the numbers say probably not, you know, et cetera, et cetera. He says these really crazy racist things. It seems unlikely. The electoral college doesn't work in his favor,' " he recounted. "And the oldest woman in the room, who was in her 80s, said, 'We were saying the same thing about Hitler in the '30s, in Germany.' So, you're right, Joe. I mean, I was across the ocean and had Germans saying, 'I can't believe you Americans don't see that this is coming. and I think the most worrisome part that I have to say in all of this is, you're right, yeah, there were people who called it out, black people, Latinos, Asians who called it out. I think it took too long for many members of the press to accept that. "And people who were saying it in 2015 were sometimes called, you know, 'you're being hyperbolic, you're using extreme language, it won't get that bad, other people will keep him in control.' And that's why we are where we are today."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/morning-joe-its-time-we-all-talked-about