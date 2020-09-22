The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First US Presidential Debate Topics Released

The moderator of the Sept. 29 U.S. presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has released the six topics of discussion. 

Trump and former Vice President Biden will debate their records in office, the current Supreme Court vacancy, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities, and the integrity of the election. The topics were chosen by moderator Chris Wallace, a Fox News journalist. 

Starting at 9 p.m. Washington time, the candidates will have 15 minutes to debate each of the topics during the 90-minute encounter, which will take place without commercial interruption. 

The list of topics is subject to change due to news developments. 

The first debate is scheduled to take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. 
 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/2020-usa-votes/first-us-presidential-debate-topics-released

