Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Senate Republicans see a Supreme Court confirmation vote before Election Day as a big political boost that could help them retain their majority in November.The GOP senators hope it could have the same kind of impact as the 2018 battle over Justice...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517678-senate-gop-sees-early-supreme-court-vote-as-political-booster-shot