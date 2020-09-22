The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Old White Republican Dude Wants Liberals To Make Nice After GOP Destroys Republic

Awwww. David French is a white male conservative attorney who has written a book asking us all to just get along now that conservative Republicans have destroyed the republic. Isn't that precious? He joined Brianna Keilar to make his case. She asked in light of what is sure to be a brutal nomination fight that racist, misogynistic, fascist white supremacists will win for the Supreme Court seat, does the "cracking" French sees in our society likely end in a civil war? French assures her, in his most weasly, gentle channeling of Susan Collins' concerned voice that no...nothing that serious...but maybe just a divorce.

