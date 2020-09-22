Sheldon Whitehouse: Hypocrite Republican Senators Are Slaves To Dark Money

Articles

Why are Republicans dead set on packing the Supreme Court with right-wing extremist idealogues? Not because they give a damn about abortion or so-called religious liberty. Not because they have some loyalty to "conservative values" expressed as some noble concern. Simply put, they're doing it because their billionaire masters command it, and their billionaires are interested in keeping their money and supremacy. No more, no less. In this segment with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, he lays out the threat the dark money boys pose, as he told Rachel Maddow on Monday night. "Why all the hypocrisy? Why all the mendacity? Why has Mitch McConnell eliminated legislation in the Senate? Why all of the secrecy, all the attacks?" Whitehouse asked. "I think that it points to the operation that has been run for some time, that unfortunately we as Democrats have not paid enough attention to, that is driving this behavior," he continued. "The biggest donors behind the Republican Party want to control the court, and they want that more than anything else. That's why they stuck with Kavanaugh through his troubles. That's why they blew out Garland for Gorsuch." And who are those biggest donors? The usual suspects: Koch, Adelson, DeVos, Singer, Mercer, and more. ExxonMobil, fracking interests, pharmaceuticals, and so on. This is not about abortion. It's about money, and corporate control of the nation. Transcript follows in full:

