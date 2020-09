Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 01:52 Hits: 2

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicted on Monday that Republicans will confirm President Trump's forthcoming nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat before the November elections."I've...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517500-graham-gop-will-confirm-trumps-supreme-court-nominee-before-the-election