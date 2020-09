Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

Winning for Women Action Fund, a super PAC devoted to electing GOP women to office, rolled out a six-figure campaign supporting Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) in her uphill reelection bid on Tuesday. The digital, mail and multimedia messaging service...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517445-gop-womens-group-rolls-out-six-figure-buy-campaign-for-ernst