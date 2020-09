Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 11:21 Hits: 4

Half of the voters in a new poll said they believe the winner of the presidential election in November should appoint the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement, amid a battle on Capitol Hill.Fifty percent of respondents ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517507-half-in-new-poll-say-winner-of-november-election-should-replace-ginsburg