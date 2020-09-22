Elie Mystal: 'If Mitch McConnell Can Do It, Then The Democrats Can Do It'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 11:17 Hits: 2

Dare we get our hopes up for serious court reform at the Supreme Court level? Well, when Elie Mystal is on My TeeVee twice in 48 hours telling it like it is about a potential 29-justice SCOTUS, I have to admit I allow the old expectations to rise a little. Not a lot, don't worry, I'm not delusional, but hell, yeah, if you put Mystal in a room with the cautious Dems who are so concerned, "Oh, my, we can't let THIS happen, if we make it 11, then they might make it 13, and then where would it end???" I'm betting he could convince a lot of them that it's no big deal. In fact, as he argued on AM Joy this past Saturday, here in The Nation six months ago, and other places for years before that, court expansion is not only a legitimate proportionate response to Mitch McConnell's ratf*cking of President Obama and the nation in 2016 and beyond. It's actually good for jurisprudence at the Supreme Court level. Tonight, he made his case on The Beat With Ari Melber. Let's get the vengeance part out of the way. Mystal noted,

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/elie-mystal-if-mitch-mcconnell-can-do-it