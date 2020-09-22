CIA: Putin Directing The Disinformation Attacks And Influence Campaign On Joe Biden

Articles

Josh Rogin has what is still a shocking story: Our intelligence agencies have concluded that Vladimir Putin and his top aides are directing disinformation and an influence campaign against Joe Biden. As someone who closely tracked this sort of thing in 2016, I'm familiar with the social media patterns and how they're targeted. Now it's happening again, and is being amplified by American voices like Rudy Giuliani. Via the Washington Post: “We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia’s influence operations aimed at denigrating the former U.S. Vice President, supporting the U.S. president and fueling public discord ahead of the U.S. election in November,” the first line of the document says, according to the sources. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Treasury Department have identified Derkach as a Russian agent, but it has not been publicly reported that the CIA, NSA and FBI believed Putin may be personally directing the campaign. Derkach has denied working on behalf of Moscow.

