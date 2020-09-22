The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Donald Trump? 'He's Not That Innocent'

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

In light of the news that Putin is personally involved in the disinformation campaign against Joe Biden, the new Lincoln Project ad highlights the various times Trump has kissed up to his dreamy hero Vova. After Trump stalking him for years, isn't it great that these two crazy kids finally got together? Here's Trump evading a reporter's question about who poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Uh, we’ll talk about that at another time. And here's the infamous Helsinki press conference: President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be. All while "Oops, I Did It Again" plays in the background. Enjoy!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/new-lincoln-project-ad-hes-not-innocent

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version