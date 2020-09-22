Donald Trump? 'He's Not That Innocent'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 13:51 Hits: 1

In light of the news that Putin is personally involved in the disinformation campaign against Joe Biden, the new Lincoln Project ad highlights the various times Trump has kissed up to his dreamy hero Vova. After Trump stalking him for years, isn't it great that these two crazy kids finally got together? Here's Trump evading a reporter's question about who poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Uh, we’ll talk about that at another time. And here's the infamous Helsinki press conference: President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be. All while "Oops, I Did It Again" plays in the background. Enjoy!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/new-lincoln-project-ad-hes-not-innocent