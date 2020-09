Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 12:51 Hits: 4

Robert and his wife Jeannie Graetz faced bombs and KKK death threats for their role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, but their Black friends and neighbors protected them.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/22/915508981/robert-graetz-only-white-pastor-to-back-montgomery-bus-boycott-dies-at-92?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics